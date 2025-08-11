Next Article
Flipkart Minutes launches gourmet range for instant cooking
Flipkart Minutes just dropped a new gourmet range in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—think 650 products from 130 brands like Samyang and Habanero.
It's all about bringing global flavors and quick convenience to anyone who wants to level up their kitchen game without the wait.
Competing with the best
Flipkart Minutes says more cities are coming soon, with demand rising even in smaller towns.
This launch is part of their push to stand out as quick commerce heats up—Amazon's Now and new players like FirstClub are also racing to deliver premium picks fast.
If you're into trying unique snacks or ingredients on short notice, this could be worth a scroll.