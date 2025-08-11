Next Article
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang is $44 billion richer this year alone
The AI wave is making a whole new set of tech billionaires.
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just saw his net worth jump to $159 billion—up $44 billion this year—thanks to NVIDIA's huge role in powering AI with its chips, pushing the company's value past $4 trillion.
Billionaire boom meets housing crisis
It's not just Huang getting richer—founders and engineers from OpenAI and Anthropic are joining the billionaire ranks too.
OpenAI is now valued at $500 billion, and Anthropic could soon hit $170 billion.
But there's a flip side: all this new wealth is driving up living costs in places like San Francisco and New York, with average rents soaring above $3,500 a month and making it tougher for many locals to keep up.