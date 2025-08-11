NVIDIA's Jensen Huang is $44 billion richer this year alone

Billionaire boom meets housing crisis

It's not just Huang getting richer—founders and engineers from OpenAI and Anthropic are joining the billionaire ranks too.

OpenAI is now valued at $500 billion, and Anthropic could soon hit $170 billion.

But there's a flip side: all this new wealth is driving up living costs in places like San Francisco and New York, with average rents soaring above $3,500 a month and making it tougher for many locals to keep up.