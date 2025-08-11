Next Article
India diversifies exports to counter US tariff blow
India is switching up its export game after the US hit Indian goods with steep tariffs—some as high as 50%.
To bounce back, India is looking to tap into 50 markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia instead of relying so much on the US.
Why this shift matters
These new tariffs highlight just how dependent India has been on one major buyer.
By branching out and optimizing trade deals with countries like the UAE, Australia, Japan, and more, India hopes to protect jobs in key sectors like pharma, textiles, electronics, and engineering.
The government's also pushing digital reforms to help small businesses stay competitive worldwide.