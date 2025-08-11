Lok Sabha clears bill giving UPS subscribers same tax breaks

Bill extends special tax benefits to Saudi Arabia's public investment fund

With this change, up to 60% of your UPS retirement payout is now tax-free—just like NPS. But if you cash out early, you'll still pay taxes.

The bill also extends special tax benefits to Saudi Arabia's public investment fund to pull in more foreign money for Indian infrastructure.

Experts say this move modernizes pension rules and could help more people feel confident about saving for their future.