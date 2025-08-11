US-China trade war pause ends Tuesday: What to expect
The 90-day pause on the US-China trade war wraps up this Tuesday.
This break was meant to cool things down between the two countries, but with talks still tense, both sides are preparing for what comes next.
Chinese leaders are calling for fair cooperation, while President Trump has been vocal about how tariffs supposedly help the US.
Tariffs could jump sharply
If no new deal is reached, tariffs could jump sharply: the US is considering rates as high as 245%, and China might go up to 125%.
Right now, American goods sent to China face a 30% tax and imports have a base tariff of 10%, plus extra charges tied to fentanyl issues.
The Federal Reserve says these tariffs are already making things more expensive at home, with regular people picking up about 22% more in costs.
Tech companies in a tight spot
Big names like NVIDIA and AMD have managed to keep selling advanced chips to China by paying the US government a cut of their sales—15% of revenue from those exports.
But if tariffs climb higher after this truce ends, it could mean even steeper prices for tech products and more headaches for both companies and consumers.