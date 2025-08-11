US-China trade war pause ends Tuesday: What to expect

Tariffs could jump sharply

If no new deal is reached, tariffs could jump sharply: the US is considering rates as high as 245%, and China might go up to 125%.

Right now, American goods sent to China face a 30% tax and imports have a base tariff of 10%, plus extra charges tied to fentanyl issues.

The Federal Reserve says these tariffs are already making things more expensive at home, with regular people picking up about 22% more in costs.