GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke steps down
Thomas Dohmke is leaving his role as CEO of GitHub, almost four years after taking the top job at the Microsoft-owned platform.
He first joined GitHub in 2018 and became CEO in November 2021.
During his time, India became GitHub's fastest-growing market, now making up 12% of its global users with 18 million developers.
For now, Microsoft isn't rushing to name a new CEO.
India is now GitHub's largest market
Under Dohmke, India's presence on GitHub soared—but there's been a slight change in predictions.
GitHub now expects India to become the world's largest developer community by 2028 (instead of 2027), thanks to steady growth.
Dohmke had earlier highlighted how Indian developers are helping shape digital infrastructure and AI innovation for the future.