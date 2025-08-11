GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke steps down Business Aug 11, 2025

Thomas Dohmke is leaving his role as CEO of GitHub, almost four years after taking the top job at the Microsoft-owned platform.

He first joined GitHub in 2018 and became CEO in November 2021.

During his time, India became GitHub's fastest-growing market, now making up 12% of its global users with 18 million developers.

For now, Microsoft isn't rushing to name a new CEO.