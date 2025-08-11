Next Article
US raises tariffs on Indian imports to 50%: What's India
India isn't letting fresh US tariff hikes stop it from wanting better trade ties.
After President Trump hit Indian imports with a 25% duty (mainly over India's Russian oil purchases), the total tariff now stands at 50%.
India has called the move "unfair" and "unjustified," but says it's still ready to keep negotiating.
Government considering financial aid, low-interest loans for exporters
To help out sectors like textiles, chemicals, steel, and agriculture hit by these tariffs, the government is planning support measures.
Exporters are asking for things like financial aid and low-interest loans to manage the pressure, and officials say they're actively considering these requests so trade can keep moving smoothly.