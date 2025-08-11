Bata's profits plummet 71% in Q1 FY26

What is Bata doing to fix the situation?

To handle tough times like unpredictable weather and global uncertainties, Bata is focusing on smarter inventory management and making stores more efficient.

CEO Gunjan Shah put it simply: they're sticking with affordability to boost sales.

Plus, they opened 20 new franchise stores in smaller towns this quarter and are betting on their wide network—and tighter cost control—to help them bounce back soon.