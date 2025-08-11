Sebi's new SWAGAT-FI system to streamline foreign investments Business Aug 11, 2025

Sebi is rolling out new rules to make it simpler for trusted foreign investors—like big government funds—to invest in India.

Their proposed SWAGAT-FI system will cut down on paperwork and speed up approvals, while still keeping important safety checks.

Right now, over 70% of all FPI assets in India would qualify under this relaxed setup.