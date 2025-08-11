Next Article
Sebi's new SWAGAT-FI system to streamline foreign investments
Sebi is rolling out new rules to make it simpler for trusted foreign investors—like big government funds—to invest in India.
Their proposed SWAGAT-FI system will cut down on paperwork and speed up approvals, while still keeping important safety checks.
Right now, over 70% of all FPI assets in India would qualify under this relaxed setup.
Other proposed changes and feedback window
Sebi also wants more Indian participation by letting certain domestic-backed schemes register as FPIs through special financial centers (IFSCs).
Plus, they're looking at giving accredited investors more flexibility, like longer investment periods.
If you have thoughts on these changes, Sebi's open to feedback until August 29.