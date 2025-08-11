₹11,200cr crop insurance payout coming up Business Aug 11, 2025

The government just sent ₹3,200 crore straight to the bank accounts of over 30 lakh farmers hit by natural disasters, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

This is only the first chunk—another ₹8,000 crore is on the way soon—to help keep farmers afloat during tough seasons.