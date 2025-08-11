₹11,200cr crop insurance payout coming up
The government just sent ₹3,200 crore straight to the bank accounts of over 30 lakh farmers hit by natural disasters, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
This is only the first chunk—another ₹8,000 crore is on the way soon—to help keep farmers afloat during tough seasons.
PMFBY's progress so far
Since PMFBY launched in 2016, it's paid out a massive ₹2.12 lakh crore across 78 crore applications.
Claims won't get stuck waiting for state subsidies anymore—everything will move faster online through the National Crop Insurance Portal.
Digital tools are now being used to assess crop losses
Madhya Pradesh got the biggest share this time (₹1,156 crore), with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh following.
The scheme now leans on digital tools like YES-TECH and WINDS to make sure crop losses are assessed quickly and fairly—so farmers can bounce back with more confidence.