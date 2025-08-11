US imposes 50% tariff on Indian gems, jewelry: Impact Business Aug 11, 2025

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on gems and jewelry from India, which could seriously hurt the industry and cost a lot of jobs.

Since the US buys about a third of India's gem exports—over $10 billion—the impact could be huge.

The Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is urging the government to step in quickly to help protect workers and keep India's spot in the global market.