India's smartphone market bounces back in Q2 2025: Report

After months of slow sales, India's smartphone market made a comeback in Q2 2025, shipping 37 million phones—a solid 7.3% jump from last year. Even with higher prices and lukewarm demand, total shipments for the first half of the year edged up to 70 million.

Vivo leads the pack, followed by Samsung and OPPO Vivo held onto its top spot for the sixth quarter running, thanks to a wide range of phones.

Samsung saw a big boost—up 21%—with its AI-powered Galaxy A, M, and F series flying off shelves.

OPPO stayed strong at number three by focusing on budget-friendly options and better service reach.

iPhone 16 is India's best-selling phone right now Apple's shipments shot up over 21%, with nearly six million iPhones sold—making the iPhone16 India's hottest model right now.

Budget phones under $100 also surged (up almost 23%), mostly because Xiaomi's Redmi lineup is everywhere.

The premium segment nearly doubled too—all thanks to strong iPhone sales.