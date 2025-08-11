US tariffs on Russian oil could hit India hard

India may have to cap fuel prices at home

Switching to other suppliers like the Middle East or Africa won't be simple, since their oil is pricier and Indian refineries are set up for Russian crude.

As Kpler's Sumit Ritolia points out, this shift could lead to higher costs and some logistical headaches.

India may even consider capping fuel prices at home to soften the blow, but that brings its own budget challenges.

Talks with the US are ongoing as India looks for ways to keep energy affordable.