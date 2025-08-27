Next Article
Musk's lawyers want to block OpenAI from getting Meta docs
Elon Musk's lawyers have asked a US court to stop OpenAI from getting certain documents from Meta tied to Musk's massive $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's assets.
This legal move comes after claims that Musk tried—and failed—to get Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to back his bid.
Musk's team says OpenAI already has all the important info
Musk's team says OpenAI already has all the important info from him and his AI company, xAI, so there's no need for more documents from Meta.
The bigger picture: both sides have been trading lawsuits since 2024, although OpenAI switched to a capped-profit model years earlier.
Things escalated this August when a judge ruled Musk must face claims that he hurt OpenAI—setting up a jury trial for spring 2026.