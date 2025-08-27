The cryptocurrency is now down by more than 10% from its peak value

Bitcoin hits 7-week low: Time to buy the dip?

By Mudit Dube 01:32 pm Aug 27, 2025

What's the story

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight dip of over 0.2% in the last hour, trading at around $111,375.99. This is its lowest point in nearly seven weeks after hitting a record high of $124,457 on August 14. The cryptocurrency is now down by more than 10% from that peak value. The recent profit booking trend has also affected other major altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.