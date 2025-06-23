Yoga for core strength: 5 must-try exercises

African yoga practices have some really unique exercises, especially those that focus on improving core strength. These exercises are steeped in traditional movements and philosophies, making them a holistic approach to physical fitness. By incorporating these indigenous techniques, you can improve your core stability and general well-being. Here are five specific African yoga exercises that effectively target the core muscles.

Ancient practice The 'Kemet' pose The Kemet pose, which derives inspiration from ancient Egyptian postures, has a lot to do with aligning the spine while engaging the abs. Practitioners stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms raised overhead, palms facing each other. This position aids in activating the core muscles while promoting balance and flexibility.

Strength building 'Maasai' warrior stance The Maasai warrior stance is a killer workout that imitates the pose of Maasai warriors. You just have to stand with one leg forward, bend both the knees slightly, and keep the back straight. This pose fortifies the lower abdomen and builds endurance by keeping the core area tense.

Core activation 'Zulu' bridge lift The Zulu bridge lift is an excellent exercise to engage deep core muscles. Lying on your back with bent knees and flat feet on the ground, lift your hips towards the ceiling while tightening your glutes. This move hits not just the tummy but also aids in maintaining a healthy lower back.

Stability focused 'Igbo' plank variation The Igbo plank variation has a focus on stability with controlled breathing and engaging the right muscles. Start off with a regular plank position with your forearms on the ground. Now, alternate lifting each leg slightly off the floor without compromising your form. This variation works both balance and strength in your core muscle groups.