What's the story

A caffeine-free herbal infusion, rooibos tea has long been loved in South Africa.

From its rich flavor to its many health benefits, this tea is derived from the Aspalathus linearis plant.

Unlike traditional ones, rooibos is naturally caffeine-free and low on tannins. This makes it an excellent option for people looking for a calming drink without the jitters of caffeine.

Its distinct flavor and health benefits have made it popular across the globe.