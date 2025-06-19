What's the story

Derived from the seeds of the Ximenia tree native to Africa, Ximenia oil has been an age-old skincare staple.

Famous for its moisturizing properties, the oil is packed with fatty acids and antioxidants that keep the skin healthy.

Its unique composition makes it an ideal solution for dry and sensitive skin types.

With more people opting for natural skincare, Ximenia oil is gaining popularity worldwide.