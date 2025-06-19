Read about these Finnish wedding customs, and be wowed!
What's the story
Finnish weddings are replete with age-old customs that have been passed through generations, giving a sneak-peak into the country's cultural heritage.
These traditions often mirror the ideals and beliefs of Finnish society, focusing on community, family, and nature.
From interesting pre-wedding rituals to post-ceremony festivities, these customs give an interesting insight into how Finns celebrate one of the biggest milestones of their lives.
Sauna ritual
The bridal sauna tradition
One of the most distinctive Finnish wedding customs is the bridal sauna.
Ahead of the wedding day, the bride is expected to have a sauna with her close friends and female relatives.
The ritual is believed to cleanse and prepare her for marriage.
It proves to be a time of bonding and sharing marriage advice over this quintessentially Finnish experience.
Pie tradition
The Karelian Pie Ceremony
Karelian pies are a Finnish staple and used in weddings too.
At some weddings, these pies are served as part of the feast or gifted to guests.
The tradition not only highlights Finland's culinary heritage but gives guests a chance to enjoy the beloved dish together, creating a sense of community.
Dance custom
The wedding dance: Polka style
The traditional wedding dance in Finland usually includes polka music.
After the formalities of the ceremony end, couples hit the dance floor with peppy tunes.
These tunes beckon everyone to get on the floor. This tradition not only celebrates love but also adds fun and energy to the whole affair.
It makes sure that all the attendees are a part of the celebrations.
Prosperity ritual
Throwing rice or grain for prosperity
In many Finnish weddings, guests throw rice or grain at newlyweds as they leave their ceremony venue.
The practice symbolizes prosperity and fertility for their future together.
It stems from ancient agricultural traditions where grains were seen as symbols of abundance and good fortune—an enduring wish from loved ones for a prosperous marriage ahead.