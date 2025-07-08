How to watch Samsung's July 9 Unpacked event

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025 event on July 9. The South Korean tech giant will unveil a range of products, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 foldable phones. Other expected launches are the Galaxy Watch 8 series (including the standard and Classic models) and possibly new earbuds. Samsung is also likely to showcase its triple-folding Galaxy G Fold .

Viewing options Where to watch the event live The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 10:00am ET or 7:30pm IST on July 9. You can catch the live stream of the event on Samsung's official website or YouTube channel. The event will also be streamed on Samsung Newsroom India.

Phone specs Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7: What to expect The Flip 7 is expected to come with a bigger cover display, a larger battery, and possibly an Exynos 2500 processor. The more affordable variant, the Flip 7 FE, will have slightly toned-down specs. Meanwhile, the Fold 7 will be thinner than its predecessor at just 4.2mm when unfolded. Despite having larger screens than the Fold 6—a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal one—it will weigh just 216g, making it the lightest book-style foldable phone yet.

Smartwatch features Galaxy Watch 8 series: Take a look the expected specs The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is likely to come in two sizes—40mm and 44mm—and support LTE or Wi-Fi. The AMOLED displays are expected to offer a brightness of up to 2,000 nits and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. These upgrades promise an enhanced user experience with improved visibility and smoother interactions on the smartwatch. Some new health-focused features are also expected.