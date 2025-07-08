We might be wrong about how our solar system formed

A small meteorite, Northwest Africa 12264, is challenging the long-held belief about the formation of planets in our solar system . The research was conducted by Dr. Ben Rider-Stokes from The Open University in Milton Keynes, UK. It was published in Communications Earth & Environment and suggests that rocky planets both inside and outside the asteroid belt formed at the same time.

Formation process Traditional view of planet formation According to the traditional view, planets get formed when a swirling disk of gas around a young star begins to clump together. This process, known as accretion, is followed by heating and differentiation that creates distinct planetary layers like core, mantle, and crust. It was believed that such processes began at different times in the early solar system—around 4.566 billion years ago for inner protoplanets, and 4.563 billion years ago for outer ones.

Age revelation A look at the meteorite The 50g meteorite, bought from a dealer in Morocco in 2018, has challenged the traditional timeline. Researchers determined its age to be some 4.564 billion years by measuring its lead isotopes. This is similar to inner solar system basalts found in planetary crusts, and suggests that rocky planets beyond Jupiter may have formed just as quickly as those within it.