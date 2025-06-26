'Sleeping a lot, learning like a baby,'—Shubhanshu Shukla from space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot-turned-astronaut, has shared his first personal message from space. The historic launch marks India's return to human spaceflight after a 41-year hiatus. "Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts," he said in the video message after lifting off aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) .

Space experience 'When the ride started, it was something' Shukla shared his experience of the space journey, saying, "When I was sitting in the capsule on the launchpad, the only thought in my mind was: let's just go." He described the launch as an amazing ride. "When the ride started, it was something - you getting pushed back in the seat. It was an amazing ride," he said.

Microgravity adaptation First hours aboard the spacecraft Shukla is one of four astronauts on the Ax-4 mission, with Commander Peggy Whitson, Tibor Kapu from Hungary, and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland. He described his first hours aboard the spacecraft as a surreal experience of microgravity. "I was not feeling very great when we got shot into the vacuum," he admitted candidly, "but I have been told I am sleeping a lot since yesterday." "I am learning like a baby, how to walk and eat in space," he added.

