What's the story

Douglas Altshuler, a former SpaceX employee, has sued the company in a US federal court.

He alleges that he was discriminated against for his medical condition called Crohn's disease.

It causes frequent and urgent bowel movements, forcing him to use the restroom every 35-45 minutes during an eight-hour shift.

The lawsuit alleges SpaceX failed to accommodate his medical needs, leading to warnings and eventual termination.