SpaceX sued for firing employee who took frequent bathroom breaks
What's the story
Douglas Altshuler, a former SpaceX employee, has sued the company in a US federal court.
He alleges that he was discriminated against for his medical condition called Crohn's disease.
It causes frequent and urgent bowel movements, forcing him to use the restroom every 35-45 minutes during an eight-hour shift.
The lawsuit alleges SpaceX failed to accommodate his medical needs, leading to warnings and eventual termination.
Action
Poor treatment by managers
Altshuler, who started working at SpaceX in 2023, informed the company about his condition. Despite submitting medical documentation of his disease, he claims SpaceX managers denied him accommodation. He was allegedly warned about possible termination over his frequent restroom visits.
Safety concerns
Allegations of workplace safety violations
Along with his discrimination claims, Altshuler also raised concerns about safety practices at the Redmond facility where he was employed.
He alleged exposure to hazardous chemicals and improper equipment use, such as industrial components being dried in a kitchen oven.
Following these reports, he claims that he faced retaliation from SpaceX in the form of unreasonable performance reviews and increased scrutiny by his previous supervisors.
Job loss
Termination follows complaints
Altshuler was fired from SpaceX in January this year, shortly after his complaints of disability discrimination and safety violations were dismissed as "unsubstantiated" by the company's HR department.
His lawyers argue that this dismissal was not only unjustified but also illegal under federal protection laws.
They assert that employees should be allowed to express their concerns about workplace safety without fear of retaliation.