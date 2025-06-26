You can now build apps just by chatting with Claude

The new feature essentially allows users to describe what they want to create and Claude will generate the necessary code. This process, which can be likened to "vibe coding," lets you see the results directly within the chatbot interface. The feature may encourage more users to explore the potential of AI in creating their own applications.

User creativity

Users have already built various applications

The early adopters of this feature have created a variety of applications, including AI-powered games, learning tools, data analysis apps, writing assistants, and even agent workflows that "orchestrate multiple Claude calls for complex tasks." These apps can interact with Claude through an API. Anthropic is also encouraging users to share their creations by ensuring that another user's API usage of your app "counts against _their_ subscription, not yours." The feature is available on all service tiers of Claude.