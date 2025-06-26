You can now build apps just by chatting with Claude
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a major upgrade to its Claude AI chatbot, allowing users to create AI-powered applications directly within the platform. The new feature, currently in beta, expands on Anthropic's Artifacts capability introduced last year. "Start building in the Claude app by enabling this new interactive capability," said Anthropic in a blog post about the update.
Feature functionality
Build apps by just describing what you want
The new feature essentially allows users to describe what they want to create and Claude will generate the necessary code. This process, which can be likened to "vibe coding," lets you see the results directly within the chatbot interface. The feature may encourage more users to explore the potential of AI in creating their own applications.
User creativity
Users have already built various applications
The early adopters of this feature have created a variety of applications, including AI-powered games, learning tools, data analysis apps, writing assistants, and even agent workflows that "orchestrate multiple Claude calls for complex tasks." These apps can interact with Claude through an API. Anthropic is also encouraging users to share their creations by ensuring that another user's API usage of your app "counts against _their_ subscription, not yours." The feature is available on all service tiers of Claude.