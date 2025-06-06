What's the story

Astronomers from the University of Hawaii have discovered a new class of cosmic explosions, called "extreme nuclear transients" (ENTs). These are the most powerful events ever witnessed since the Big Bang.

The phenomenon occurs when massive stars, at least three times more massive than our Sun, are torn apart by supermassive black holes at the centers of distant galaxies.

The most powerful ENT studied, named Gaia18cdj, released an astonishing 25 times more energy than the most powerful supernovae known.