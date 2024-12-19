Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor-YouTuber Prasad Behara, known for his 2024 film "Committee Kurrollu", is facing sexual harassment charges filed by a co-actor from his YouTube channel.

The allegations, which include an assault incident after a shoot, are currently under police investigation.

Despite the legal turmoil, Behara is preparing for his next film "Bachhala Malli" with Allari Naresh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prasad Behara has been remanded to 14-day custody

Who's actor-YouTuber Prasad Behara, arrested on sexual harassment charges

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:56 pm Dec 19, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Telugu film actor and YouTuber, Prasad Behara, has been arrested after being accused of sexual harassment. The police swung into action after a woman complained that Behara had been sexually harassing her for a few months. She also accused him of behaving inappropriately during a shoot and touching her indecently. After his arrest, Behara was remanded to 14 days of custody.

Work association

Behara and victim's professional relationship detailed

The woman who accused Behara of sexual harassment is a fellow actor who worked with him on a web series. They were also part of the same YouTube channel. The complaint stated the inappropriate behavior started during the shooting of this web series. Despite her attempts to stop him, she was allegedly abused by Behara repeatedly.

Assault incident

Behara's alleged attack on victim post-shoot

The complaint also elaborated on an incident on December 11, when the woman alleged that Behara assaulted her while they were returning home from a shoot. This allegation is the latest in a string of accusations against the actor. The case is now being investigated by the police.

Career highlights

Behara's rise to fame and upcoming project

Behara shot to fame with his 2024 film Committee Kurrollu. Despite the ongoing legal battle, he is busy prepping for his next film Bachhala Malli, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Allari Naresh. It remains to be seen how these allegations affect his career at this point.