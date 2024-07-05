In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore the wild with Buck in Jack London's 'The Call of the Wild', solve a mystery while on a safari in 'Mystery on Safari' by Gertrude Chandler Warner, dive into the deep bond between humans and animals in 'The Music of Dolphins' by Karen Hesse, and time travel with a cat in 'Time Cat: The Remarkable Journeys of Jason and Gareth' by Lloyd Alexander.

These animal adventure novels offer thrilling tales of survival, mystery, identity, and history, perfect for family reading. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Read these books

Animal adventure novels that everyone in your family can read

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Jul 05, 202411:08 am

What's the story Exploring the world through the eyes of animals offers a unique perspective on adventure, courage, and friendship. Animal adventure novels not only entertain but also teach valuable life lessons about empathy, resilience and the importance of protecting our planet. These stories are perfect for family reading, providing both young and older readers with thrilling escapades across diverse landscapes alongside their animal protagonists.

Book 1

'The Call of the Wild'

The Call of the Wild by Jack London follows Buck, a dog taken from his home to the Yukon during the Gold Rush. As a sled dog and later a wild leader, he discovers his instincts and forms deep bonds. This tale of survival and transformation showcases the unbreakable spirit of animals amidst harsh wilderness challenges.

Book 2

'Mystery on Safari'

Mystery on Safari by Gertrude Chandler Warner is a part of The Boxcar Children series. It takes readers to Kenya with the Alden children on a safari adventure. They encounter wildlife but quickly get wrapped up in a mystery. This book blends mystery with animal conservation, offering an engaging read for families keen on wildlife protection and adventure.

Book 3

'The Music of Dolphins'

The Music of Dolphins by Karen Hesse is about Mila, raised by dolphins after a plane crash at sea. Later rescued, she faces the challenge of fitting into human society while longing for her dolphin family. This story delves into identity, belonging, and interspecies communication, showing our deep connection to nature through Mila's journey between two worlds.

Book 4

'Time Cat: The Remarkable Journeys of Jason and Gareth'

Time Cat: The Remarkable Journeys of Jason and Gareth by Lloyd Alexander is about Gareth, a cat who can time travel. Alongside his owner Jason, they venture through nine historical adventures, visiting ancient Egypt, samurai-era Japan, and medieval Ireland, among others. This narrative combines history with fantasy, illustrating how Gareth's actions impact history while teaching about diverse cultures along the way.