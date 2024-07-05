In brief Simplifying... In brief Dubrovnik, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a rich history, stunning views, and a culinary journey.

A short ferry ride away, you'll find Lokrum Island's untouched nature and the Elaphiti Islands' unique charms.

Don't miss out on the local cuisine, featuring fresh seafood and traditional Croatian dishes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all adventure freaks!

Explore Dubrovnik's historic gems and island-hopping odyssey

By Anujj Trehaan 11:05 am Jul 05, 202411:05 am

What's the story Dubrovnik, a stunning city on the Adriatic Sea, is known for its distinctive Old Town, encircled with massive stone walls completed in the 16th century. Its well-preserved buildings range from baroque St. Blaise Church to Renaissance Sponza Palace and Gothic Rector's Palace, now a history museum. Packed with spectacular architecture and crystal-clear sea waters, it's a perfect blend of cultural exploration and relaxation.

Old town exploration

Walk through history

Begin your exploration in Dubrovnik's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It's not just about the stone walls and ancient buildings; it's a living museum where each cobblestone tells a story. Wander through its narrow streets, visit the Rector's Palace for a historical glimpse, and ensure to walk atop the city walls for stunning views of both the town and sea.

Nature retreat

Discover Lokrum Island

Just a short ferry ride from Dubrovnik lies Lokrum Island, an oasis of tranquility and untouched nature. Home to botanical gardens, a monastery, and peacocks roaming freely, Lokrum offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. Take time to swim in its small salt lake known as the Dead Sea or find one of its rocky beaches for sunbathing.

Island hopping

Experience Elaphiti Islands

Embark on an island-hopping adventure to the Elaphiti Islands. This archipelago consists of several islands but only three are inhabited: Kolocep, Lopud, and Sipan. Each island boasts unique charms - Kolocep dazzles with its cliffs and caves; Lopud is famous for its sandy beaches like Sunj; while Sipan offers lush green landscapes dotted with old churches and aristocratic mansions.

Culinary journey

Savour local flavours

No visit to Dubrovnik would be complete without indulging in its local cuisine. The city's eateries serve up fresh seafood alongside traditional Croatian dishes such as black risotto made from squid ink or brodetto fish stew paired with polenta. For those seeking something sweet, rozata—a local version of flan—is a must-try dessert that perfectly captures the essence of Dubrovnik's culinary delights.