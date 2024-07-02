In brief Simplifying... In brief Rangali Island in the Maldives offers a unique underwater dining experience at Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, surrounded by vibrant coral gardens and exotic marine life.

The island also features luxurious overwater villas for a serene stay, and opportunities to observe whale sharks in their natural habitat.

Whether you're snorkeling, dining, or relaxing, Rangali Island promises an unforgettable adventure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Take note of these travel recommendations

Dive into Rangali Island's underwater marvels in Maldives

By Anujj Trehaan 04:57 pm Jul 02, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Rangali Island in the Maldives is a breathtaking destination known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life. It offers a unique dining experience that allows guests to enjoy their meals underwater, surrounded by the beauty of the ocean. This one-of-a-kind adventure combines luxury with the natural wonders of the sea, making it a must-visit for anyone traveling to the Maldives.

Dining below sea level

Experience underwater dining

At Rangali Island, you can dine 16 feet below sea level at Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world's first all-glass undersea restaurant. This extraordinary dining experience provides panoramic views of coral gardens and exotic marine creatures as you enjoy a meal. The menu features contemporary dishes with local flavors, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey amid the serene beauty of underwater life.

Snorkeling adventure

Explore vibrant coral gardens

Before or after your unique dining experience, take some time to explore the surrounding coral gardens through snorkeling. Rangali Island is surrounded by some of the most beautiful coral reefs in the world, teeming with colorful fish and other marine life. Snorkeling here is an easy and accessible way to get up close with nature's underwater wonders without needing any diving certification.

Serene accommodation

Relax at overwater villas

To complete your visit to Rangali Island, consider staying in one of its luxurious overwater villas. These villas offer direct access to the ocean and provide stunning views of the Maldivian sunset from your private deck. It's a perfect way to unwind after an exciting day of underwater exploration and dining, offering peace and privacy in a breathtaking setting.

Marine giant encounter

Visit the whale shark point

For those interested in marine biology or simply looking for an exhilarating experience, visiting the nearby Whale Shark Point is highly recommended. Here you can observe these gentle giants in their natural habitat from a safe distance either by snorkeling or on a guided boat tour. It's an awe-inspiring encounter that adds another layer of adventure to your Rangali Island visit.