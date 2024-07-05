In brief Simplifying... In brief Dive into the magical world of portal fantasy novels with your family.

Enchanting portal fantasy novels for everyone in your family

What's the story Portal fantasy, a genre where characters travel to another world or realm through a magical gateway, has captivated readers for generations. From C.S. Lewis's Narnia series, families have journeyed together into these fantastical worlds. If you're seeking more adventures beyond the wardrobe, here are several books that offer enchanting escapes suitable for readers of all ages.

'A Wrinkle in Time'

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle blends science fiction and fantasy. It follows Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin O'Keefe on a universe-spanning quest to rescue their father from dark forces. Exploring love, courage, and the fight between good and evil, it's a perfect adventure for families eager for a thought-provoking story.

'The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland'

The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making by Catherynne M. Valente takes September to Fairyland, filled with witches, dragons, and more. This book stands out for its imaginative world-building and unique characters, making it ideal for those who love magical stories. It offers a new perspective on portal fantasy with its creativity and charm.

'Every Heart A Doorway'

Every Heart A Doorway by Seanan McGuire takes us to Eleanor West's Home for Wayward Children. This place houses kids who've returned from magical realms and struggle to fit into Earth life again. The story explores identity, belonging, and features a mystery as students face untimely deaths. With its diverse characters, it's a compelling read about finding one's place in the world.

'The Phantom Tollbooth'

In The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster, Milo travels through a magical tollbooth to the Kingdom of Wisdom. With his dog Tock and friend Humbug, he undertakes quests that challenge his views on words, numbers, and life. The book is rich in clever wordplay and lessons on boredom and curiosity, making it a unique and educational adventure for readers of all ages.