What's the story

Magali Benejam, the 30-year-old beauty queen who represented Argentina in the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, has been dethroned after she alleged that the global contest was rigged.

The controversial remarks were made during a live YouTube broadcast with content creator King Lucho.

Benejam suggested that the final results were questionable and hinted at a possible setup behind the scenes of the competition.

Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.