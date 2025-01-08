Miss Universe Argentina loses crown after calling competition 'fixed'
What's the story
Magali Benejam, the 30-year-old beauty queen who represented Argentina in the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, has been dethroned after she alleged that the global contest was rigged.
The controversial remarks were made during a live YouTube broadcast with content creator King Lucho.
Benejam suggested that the final results were questionable and hinted at a possible setup behind the scenes of the competition.
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned the 73rd Miss Universe pageant.
Contestant criticism
'This is fixed. It was always fixed every year...'
Benejam, who came 12th in the contest, questioned the final results in her YouTube interview.
She said, "When they announced the Top 5, I saw the judges looking at each other in [strange] ways."
"They started looking at each other as if to say, 'This is not what we chose, this is not what I chose.' That's what it felt like from the outside and that's where I said, 'OK, this is fixed.' It was always fixed every year."
Contestant targeting
Benejam targeted the winner and fellow contestant
Benejam didn't hold back criticizing the winner, 21-year-old Theilvig, and Miss Puerto Rico, Jennifer Colon, who also made it to the top 12.
Benejam hinted that Theilvig may have known she was going to win, pointing out that Theilvig had three security guards with her during the final days.
She also revealed that others had told her the result was already decided 10 days before the competition.
Criticism
Benjamin accused her Puerto Rican rival of being unfriendly
Benejam also accused Colon of being unfriendly and wearing an unflattering gown during the competition.
"I spoke to her a couple of times, but the last few days she decided to stop talking to me, I don't know why," Benejam said.
Benejam believes her Puerto Rican rival was simply "very nervous" and "very much in her element" because she didn't respond when asked a basic question like "How are you?"
Organization response
Miss Universe Organization responded to Benejam's allegations
The Miss Universe Organization revoked Benejam's title on January 2 in response to her comments.
The organization said, "After a thorough review of recent public comments made by Miss Magali Benejam, and based on our core principles, we have decided to withdraw immediately the title of Miss Universe Argentina from Miss Benejam."
They stressed that this was done to protect the integrity of the organization and the opportunities it provides for women globally.