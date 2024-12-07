Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean President Yoon has apologized for attempting to impose martial law, a move that has led to an impeachment vote against him.

Despite criticism from its leader, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) opposes the impeachment, even after reports suggested Yoon ordered the detention of key political figures during martial law.

However, a recent poll shows 73.6% of South Koreans support the impeachment.

Yoon said he was very sorry for the decision

'Very sorry': South Korean president apologizes for martial law attempt

What's the story South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol has publicly apologized for his recent attempt to impose martial law. In a two-minute televised address to the nation, Yoon said he was "very sorry" for the decision, which he described as a result of desperation, and swore not to declare martial law again. "I am very sorry and would like to sincerely apologize to the people who were shocked," he stated.

Impeachment proceedings

Impeachment vote looms over President Yoon

The apology comes as the National Assembly gears up for an impeachment vote against Yoon. The motion accuses him of rebellion, alleging that he attempted to use military force to disrupt the parliamentary functions. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, called Yoon's apology "very disappointing" and claimed it had only fueled public outrage and betrayal. Han Dong-hun, leader of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP), even described Yoon as "unfit" and called for suspending his constitutional powers.

Party stance

PPP opposes impeachment despite leader's criticism

Despite Han's pleas, the PPP has decided to oppose Yoon's impeachment. This was even after Han revealed intelligence reports suggesting that Yoon ordered the military's defense counterintelligence unit to detain key political figures during the martial law period. Those allegedly targeted included Han, opposition's Jae-myung, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik. The PPP faces a bumpy road ahead, as a recent poll found that 73.6% of South Koreans support impeachment, with the majority supporting it even in conservative strongholds.