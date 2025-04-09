Philippine politician offers to sleep with 'lonely mothers'; faces disqualification
What's the story
Filipino congressional candidate Christian Sia has created a storm with his misogynistic comments at a campaign event.
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) served Sia with two show-cause notices for his sexist comments. One was for his comments on single mothers and the other for comments about his assistant's looks.
The incidents could lead to Sia's disqualification for the upcoming May elections.
Controversial remarks
'I will sleep with her for 1 night'
During his election caucus, Sia said, "Any lonely single mother who is still having her period... let me be clear, she should still be having her period. I will sleep with her for one night."
In another speech on April 3, Sia allegedly "mentioned something about her (assistant) physical situation," according to Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia.
He stated that while the candidate's assistant has not yet filed a case, the poll body's anti-discrimination task force could file a complaint.
Apology issued
Sia's apology and response to criticism
After the backlash, Sia apologized on Friday. He, however, asked his supporters to direct their anger at the uploader of the video for not including the part where the audience allegedly laughed at his comment.
The candidate said his comment was meant to shock people and add "shock" value to his speech.
"If I hurt your feelings, I apologize," he responded to the criticism.
Disbarment request
Gabriela women's rights group demands disbarment
Women's rights group Gabriela has sent a letter to the Philippines's chief justice, calling for Sia's disbarment over his comments.
They called Sia's apology insincere and merely an attempt at lessening public outrage.
His acts were "appalling and reprehensible," it said, displaying "misogyny and sexism."
Such behavior is an attack against the dignity of every woman, it said, and demonstrates clear disrespect for single mothers' daily struggles.
Additional controversies
Other candidates face backlash for sexist remarks
Elizabeth Angsioco, chair of the Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines, cautioned that candidates who make such statements are more prone to proposing misogynistic bills or blocking pro-women measures.
In another recent case, Misamis Oriental governor Peter Unabia drew flak after he offered scholarships for "beautiful" female nursing students.
"We can't have ugly nurses because if a recovering male patient sees them, their condition will worsen," he allegedly said last week.
He later apologized for his comment.