During his election caucus, Sia said, "Any lonely single mother who is still having her period... let me be clear, she should still be having her period. I will sleep with her for one night."

In another speech on April 3, Sia allegedly "mentioned something about her (assistant) physical situation," according to Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia.

He stated that while the candidate's assistant has not yet filed a case, the poll body's anti-discrimination task force could file a complaint.