Roof of Dominican nightclub collapses; 98 killed, including ex-MLB players
What's the story
At least 98 people have died and nearly 200 injured after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) collapsed early Tuesday.
According to authorities, at least 300 people were inside Jet Set nightclub in the capital of Santo Domingo when the roof fell about 1:00am during a performance by merengue star Rubby Pérez and his orchestra.
Pérez's whereabouts were unclear as of Tuesday evening, raising fears that he was among those killed.
Casualties
Former MLB players among those killed
Per CNN, former Major League Baseball (MLB) players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco are among the deceased.
Dotel's foundation confirmed his death, while Blanco was also identified as a victim by MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred and the Dominican Sports Ministry.
Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi province and related to MLB all-star Nelson Cruz, is also among the deceased.
Ongoing search
Rescue efforts underway as families await news
Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center, confirmed rescue teams were working tirelessly to find survivors amid the rubble.
"We continue clearing debris and searching for people," he said.
Families of missing persons gathered at the scene early Tuesday morning to share photos of their loved ones even as ambulances carried the injured to hospitals.
Cause
Cause unknown
The cause of the fall is unknown, but video footage from within the arena appears to capture the moment the disaster occurred.
One video shows the band playing while someone close to the stage points out that something had fallen in the rear of the Jet Set club.
Moments later, the whole roof overhead and pendant lights hanging from the ceiling begin to fall.
Before the video fades dark, screams and smashing noises can be heard for a few seconds.
Twitter Post
Footage before the collapse
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic. At least 13 people were killed, dozens of people were buried under rubble, and hundreds were injured as a result of the collapse of the Jet Set nightclub during a Ruby Perez concert. pic.twitter.com/CraMD8SQl1— Pisklauren (@pisklauren) April 8, 2025