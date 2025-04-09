What's the story

At least 98 people have died and nearly 200 injured after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) collapsed early Tuesday.

According to authorities, at least 300 people were inside Jet Set nightclub in the capital of Santo Domingo when the roof fell about 1:00am during a performance by merengue star Rubby Pérez and his orchestra.

Pérez's whereabouts were unclear as of Tuesday evening, raising fears that he was among those killed.