What's the story

In a tragic turn of events, Viju VK, a 33-year-old junior artist from Kerala, has died due to a heart attack. The incident took place while he was shooting for Kantara Chapter 1 in Agumbe.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after complaining of chest pain, but was declared dead on arrival, reported Asianet Suvarna News.

The incident took place on the night of Wednesday.

This is the third death of a junior artist associated with the film.