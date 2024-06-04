Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Unveiling Jordan's mystical desert castles

By Anujj Trehaan 10:51 am Jun 04, 202410:51 am

What's the story Jordan, a country rich in history and culture, offers an intriguing adventure through its desert castles. These ancient structures, scattered across the eastern desert, tell tales of the past when they served as caravanserais, bathhouses, and fortresses. Exploring these castles not only provides a glimpse into Islamic architecture and art but also offers an escape into the serene desert landscape.

History alive

Step back in time at Qasr Amra

Qasr Amra is one of Jordan's most famous desert castles, renowned for its well-preserved frescoes that adorn the interior walls and ceilings. This UNESCO World Heritage site was once a luxurious bathhouse and is now a key attraction for those interested in Islamic art and architecture. Visitors can explore various rooms within the castle, each telling a different story through its intricate frescoes.

Architectural wonder

Discover Qasr Kharana's architectural marvel

Near Amman, Qasr Kharana stands as a prime example of early Islamic architecture. Often mistaken for a castle, it likely served as a caravanserai for ancient travelers. Its grand facade conceals an inner courtyard, encircled by two levels of rooms. This structure beckons explorers and photographers alike, offering a unique mix of defensive design and architectural elegance.

Historical secrets

Uncover secrets at Qasr Azraq

Qasr Azraq has played various roles throughout history - from a Roman fortress to a headquarters for Lawrence of Arabia during the Arab Revolt. Its black basalt walls stand stark against the desert landscape, offering visitors a moment to ponder over its long-standing resilience. Inside, you can explore courtyards and chambers that have witnessed centuries of history.

Desert oasis

Experience serenity at Qusayr 'Amra

Qusayr 'Amra, smaller than other castles, offers an intimate look into Umayyad leisure with its fresco-covered walls showing hunting scenes and zodiac symbols. This site lets visitors envision life centered on relaxation and contemplation, not just battle strategies or trade routes. It's a place for immersing in desert tranquility, imagining the past's leisurely aspects amidst serene surroundings.