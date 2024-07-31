Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran, Iran

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:09 am Jul 31, 202409:09 am

What's the story Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, the Islamist group governing Gaza, has been killed in Tehran, Iran. This has been confirmed in separate statements by both Hamas and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. "Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his bodyguards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation," the Revolutionary Guards said.

Details

Haniyeh attended Iran's new president's swearing-in yesterday

According to news agency Reuters, Hamas claimed that Haniyeh was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran." No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, however, analysts on Iranian state television have accused Israel. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Background

Israel Hamas war

A conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7 last year when Hamas launched attacks in Israel, resulting in over 1,200 deaths and around 250 hostages. In the ensuing Israeli retaliation, approximately 40,000 Palestinians have died and over 90,000 have been injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel and Iran have also been longstanding adversaries.