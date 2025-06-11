What's the story

Earth is currently home to more than 11,700 active satellites, and the number is growing at an unprecedented rate.

In 2024 alone, over 2,800 satellites were launched—roughly one every 34 hours.

This orbital boom isn't just a government affair; private space companies are leading the charge with Elon Musk's SpaceX at the forefront.

The primary concern is the growing risk of satellite collisions and the resulting debris.