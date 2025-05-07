How to change font styles on Instagram
What's the story
Changing font styles on Instagram for Android can make your profile look better and posts more attractive.
While Instagram doesn't provide built-in font customization, there are a number of ways to tweak text styles with the help of third-party apps and online tools.
In this guide, we'll walk you through some simple ways to change fonts without any hassle, making your content eye-catching and unique.
Apps
Using third-party apps
Third-party apps offer a simple solution to change font styles on Instagram.
These apps give you a range of fonts that you can use in captions, bios, comments.
Just download an app from Google Play Store, enter your desired text, select a font style, and copy it to paste on Instagram.
Make sure the app is reputable by checking reviews before downloading.
Generators
Online font generators
Online font generators are another great way to change text styles on Instagram.
Such sites let you enter text and pick from a range of fonts.
Once you have selected a style, simply copy the text generated and paste it into your Instagram post or bio.
You don't have to download or install anything for this.
Keyboards
Keyboard apps with font options
Some keyboard apps also have in-built font options, which can be used within any app, including Instagram.
By installing such a keyboard app from Google Play Store, you can switch between different fonts while typing in real-time on Instagram.
This can be particularly handy as it saves you from the hassle of copying and pasting.
Editors
Customizing fonts via text editors
Text editors with advanced formatting features let you customize fonts before posting them on Instagram.
By using these editors, you can create visually appealing texts with all sorts of styles and effects.
After crafting your message in the editor of choice, simply copy it over to your desired location within the app.