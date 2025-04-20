How to hide Facebook posts without permanently deleting them
What's the story
Archiving Facebook posts on an Android device can help you declutter your social media presence, without deleting things forever.
The feature lets you hide posts from your timeline but keep them accessible from the back-end.
So, whether you want to declutter your profile or keep memories to yourself, archiving can prove to be a handy solution.
Here's how you can do it.
Profile access
Accessing your profile
To start archiving, launch the Facebook app on your Android device and head over to your profile by tapping on your profile picture at the top.
This is a critical step as it takes you directly to your profile page, from where you can select the posts you want to archive.
From there, scroll through your timeline until you get to the post that needs archiving.
Post selection
Selecting posts for archiving
Once you've found the post you want to delete, tap on the three dots at the top right corner of that post.
You will see a menu with various options associated with managing that particular content.
From this, select "Move to archive." It will take the post off public view but keep it saved in a private archive section.
Archive view
Viewing archived posts
To access archived posts later, head back to your profile page, tap on three horizontal dots, and select 'Activity Log.'
From here, look for 'Archive' at the top of the screen.
Tapping here will pull up all the posts you've archived in the past, giving you easy access when required without the mess of your main timeline.
Post restoration
Restoring archived posts
If you ever feel an archived post deserves a place on your timeline again, go back into 'Archive' through 'Activity Log.'
Locate and tap on the particular post you want to bring back by tapping its three-dot menu option again.
Tap on 'Restore' and get it restored on your public profile without any hassle.