'Khamenei went underground before we could assassinate him': Israel 

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has admitted that the Israeli military had plans to assassinate Iran 's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during recent tensions between the two countries. However, they could not find a suitable opportunity as Khamenei went into hiding. "If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out," Katz said in an interview with Channel 13.

Assassination strategy Assassination plan called off after Khamenei went underground Katz revealed that the assassination plan was called off after Khamenei went underground and cut off communications with his top military commanders. "But Khamenei understood this, went underground to very great depths, and broke off contacts with the commanders who replaced those commanders who were eliminated, so it wasn't realistic in the end," he said. This admission is a departure from previous Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strategies, which focused on Iran's nuclear infrastructure rather than direct attacks on its leadership.

Strategic comparison Katz compares Khamenei to Hezbollah chief, advises him to stay Katz compared Khamenei to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, advising Khamenei to stay underground for his safety, saying, "I wouldn't recommend that he stay tranquil." "He should learn from the late Nasrallah, who sat for a long time deep in the bunker. I recommend that he do the same thing." Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut last year.

Public appearance Khamenei dismisses claims of paralyzed Iranian nuclear capabilities After a ceasefire came into effect two days ago, Katz assured that Israel was no longer pursuing Khamenei's life. "There's a difference—before the ceasefire, after the ceasefire," he told Channel 13. In his first public appearance since the ceasefire, Khamenei dismissed claims that Iranian nuclear capabilities had been paralyzed. He said the strikes caused "nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure and accused US President Donald Trump of exaggerating events. "The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways," he said.