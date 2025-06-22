US bombs Iran nuclear sites; world leaders react to escalation
What's the story
The United States has launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation was carried out by the US Air Force. The move has drawn mixed reactions from around the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the attack as a "historic moment," congratulating President Donald Trump for his decision to target what he called "the world's most dangerous regime."
International response
UN calls for diplomacy
However, other global leaders have expressed deep concern over the attack. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the US action a "grave escalation" and a direct threat to international peace and security. He stressed that there is no military solution and urged for diplomacy instead. The Australian government also called for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy while reiterating concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Condemnation
New Zealand, Cuba, Venezuela
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also expressed concern over ongoing military action in the Middle East. He called for diplomacy as a more enduring resolution than further military action. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the attack as a violation of global norms and international law. Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil echoed this sentiment, linking the operation to Israeli influence.
Diplomatic efforts
Iran vows to continue its national industry
Mexico's Foreign Ministry called for urgent diplomatic dialogue but stopped short of directly condemning the strikes. Meanwhile, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization vowed to continue its "national industry," widely interpreted as its nuclear development program. The organization also said that the attacks violated international law without clarifying how badly the sites were damaged.
AIrstrikes
The airstrikes US carried out
Trump announced that US forces targeted Iran's main nuclear sites—Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. He told Fox News that six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites. The conflict between Iran and Israel started on June 13, when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.