US bombs Iran nuclear sites; world leaders react to escalation

The United States has launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation was carried out by the US Air Force. The move has drawn mixed reactions from around the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the attack as a "historic moment," congratulating President Donald Trump for his decision to target what he called "the world's most dangerous regime."

International response UN calls for diplomacy However, other global leaders have expressed deep concern over the attack. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the US action a "grave escalation" and a direct threat to international peace and security. He stressed that there is no military solution and urged for diplomacy instead. The Australian government also called for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy while reiterating concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Condemnation New Zealand, Cuba, Venezuela New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also expressed concern over ongoing military action in the Middle East. He called for diplomacy as a more enduring resolution than further military action. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the attack as a violation of global norms and international law. Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil echoed this sentiment, linking the operation to Israeli influence.

Diplomatic efforts Iran vows to continue its national industry Mexico's Foreign Ministry called for urgent diplomatic dialogue but stopped short of directly condemning the strikes. Meanwhile, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization vowed to continue its "national industry," widely interpreted as its nuclear development program. The organization also said that the attacks violated international law without clarifying how badly the sites were damaged.