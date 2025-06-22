Iran fires missiles at Israel after US strikes nuclear sites

Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel , injuring at least 11 people. The attack comes hours after the United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran. The Israeli military has confirmed that the missiles were launched from Iran and is working to intercept them using its defense systems. Sirens rang out and explosions were heard in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Nes Ziona, and the Rishon Lezion area.

Nuclear conflict US strikes Iranian nuclear sites The US had recently targeted three nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—using bunker-buster bombs on Fordow and launching Tomahawk missiles as part of the operation. This military action was taken after Israel's strikes on Iranian military targets, including missile production sites and a research body involved in nuclear weapons development. The US has since adopted a hardline stance against Iran, demanding that it back down.

Missile impact Iran fires missiles at Israeli cities In the latest escalation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. The Ben Gurion International Airport was also targeted in the attack. Social media visuals purportedly showed destruction in Haifa city after the strikes. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that 11 people were hospitalized due to the attacks, including one man who was moderately injured by shrapnel.

Trump's statement Trump's statement after strike "The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated." He added, "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill." Meanwhile, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed that there are no signs of radioactive contamination following recent United States airstrikes on its key nuclear facilities.