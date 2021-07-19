Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 02:57 pm

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are going to be parents to a second child soon!

Popular celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy earlier today. Taking to their social media handles, the pair posted a family picture along with their daughter Mehr, which features Dhupia cradling her baby bump. There they informed about the fourth member's arrival. After getting married in May 2018, the couple had welcomed their first child just a few months later.

Twitter Post

Check out the official tweet here

Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰🧿 @Imangadbedi @BediMehr #WaheguruMehrKare pic.twitter.com/j64Q0oCwIy — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 19, 2021

Post

'Thank You, God,' read Dhupia's simple caption

The picture-perfect shot, which is going viral ever since it was shared, has Dhupia, Bedi, and little Mehr in color-coordinated black outfits. While the Roadies star wore a body-hugging sleeveless, knee-length dress, Bedi donned a monotone shirt and trousers. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption....The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God," read Dhupia's meaningful caption.

Sania Mirza, Farah Khan left heartfelt comments upon the announcement

The Inside Edge actor shared another picture in a different pose. His caption said, "Shukar. Thank you wifey once again." Soon, many of their friends left heartfelt comments. Sania Mirza wrote, "Yaayy love you guys," while Farah Khan mused, "So now I can tell people?" This comes as a surprise for their fans, as Dhupia had shared an image from sets just days ago.

Looking back

Their first pregnancy had resulted in a surprise wedding

To recall, they had become parents for the first time, just six months after they got married. Their hush-hush wedding was a result of their pregnancy, a fact the couple acknowledged on Dhupia's talk show. "Considering that you didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them (Dhupia's parents) that we need to get married," Bedi shared.

Quote

'I was extremely nervous because that was the judgment day'

"I was extremely nervous because that was the judgment day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it wasn't going to come from you (Neha). I had to really man up and speak," Bedi added.

Fun fact

Remember the couple's first pregnancy announcement pictures? There's a similarity!

Bedi finally defeated the "cold feet" and broke the wedding news to their parents. While pregnancy rumors were abuzz around their wedding festivities, the couple took their sweet time and announced it on their own terms. Interestingly, the announcement pictures the first time around were also similar, with Dhupia rocking the baby bump in a black dress! Anyway, congratulations to the couple!