Gabit signs Ranbir Kapoor as its official brand ambassador
What's the story
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been signed as the face of Gabit's Smart Ring, a next-gen health-tracking wearable.
Despite being averse to keeping his life under the spotlight, Kapoor has opted to lend his support to the product through a fresh ad campaign.
The campaign, which went live this week on Instagram, YouTube, OTTs, etc., is made humorous and relatable, shattering the clinical or complicated representation of health tech.
Twitter Post
Kapoor joins the Gabit movement
Ranbir Kapoor joins the Gabit movement 🚀— Gabit | Your health hacked by good habits (@gabitlife) May 22, 2025
A health-tech story told on a 70s Bollywood set… with
a next-gen 2025 ring onhis finger!#GabitXRanbir#GabitSmartRing#WhatAreYouTrackingpic.twitter.com/KCxfx3ZQFa
Endorsement
Kapoor's lifestyle aligns with Gabit's philosophy
Kapoor was picked for this collaboration because of his lifestyle that fits the philosophy of Gabit's fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress management.
He is also known to be choosy about his endorsements, associating only with brands and missions he genuinely connects with.
Notably, he has been using the Gabit Smart Ring for the last six months.
In a media statement, Kapoor said, "What I liked about GABIT is how effortless it makes staying healthy."
Innovation
Gabit's journey and unique offerings in health tech
Launched in 2024, Gabit is a longevity-focused venture that has raised $9.5 million in seed funding. Its unique offering is a full-stack ecosystem to empower healthier living.
This includes the Smart Ring that tracks various health metrics, AI-powered tools like PEP (personal health coach), science-backed skincare, and personalized fitness and nutrition plans.
Gabit hopes to help users build healthier habits across four interconnected pillars of health: fitness, food, sleep, and stress.