Dadasaheb Phalke festival denies allegations of selling awards
What's the story
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has strongly refuted recent allegations of fraud and extortion against its CEO, Abhishek Mishra, and Managing Director, Anil Mishra.
In an official statement on Wednesday, the organization termed the accusations "unfounded" and a part of a "malicious campaign to tarnish the image of the festival."
The statement also disclosed that attempted extortion occurred before the 2025 ceremony in Mumbai.
Response
'Certain individuals attempted an extortion and disrupt the event'
Further, the DPIFF statement clarified that the allegations against CEO Abhishek and MD Anil were made after an attempted extortion failed.
"Certain individuals attempted an extortion and disrupt the event... These unfounded claims failed to derail our mission. We're back - with more power, passion, and purpose."
The ceremony was initially set to happen on February 20 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
However, earlier that month, news emerged that the Mumbai police had filed an FIR against the organisers.
Allegations details
DPIFF organizers accused of deceiving state governments, tourism departments
According to NDTV, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Anil, a former member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), his son Abhishek, wife Parvati, and others for allegedly deceiving several state governments and entities such as Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Haldirams, Acer, Cinepolis, PVR Inox and Senco for sponsorship.
Anil has been accused of selling awards in Dadasaheb Phalke's name to several actors whose films didn't perform commercially.
Legal proceedings
DPIFF's legal team is contesting the allegations in court
The legal team at DPIFF has responded promptly, contesting the allegations in court.
The case is currently under investigation, with DPIFF and its top executives undergoing a formal verification of their clean records at the Bandra Police Station.
Despite these challenges, DPIFF remains committed to its mission of promoting Indian cinema internationally.
The organization has urged the public and stakeholders to guard against false information and continue supporting its endeavors.