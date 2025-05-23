What's the story

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has strongly refuted recent allegations of fraud and extortion against its CEO, Abhishek Mishra, and Managing Director, Anil Mishra.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the organization termed the accusations "unfounded" and a part of a "malicious campaign to tarnish the image of the festival."

The statement also disclosed that attempted extortion occurred before the 2025 ceremony in Mumbai.