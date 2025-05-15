Why turmeric is a heart-healthy spice
Turmeric has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
The bright yellow spice, which contains the active compound curcumin, is increasingly garnering attention for its potential benefits to heart health.
Curcumin is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help in maintaining good cardiovascular function.
Here's how adding turmeric to your diet could help keep your heart healthy.
Inflammation control
Curcumin's role in reducing inflammation
Curcumin, the main ingredient of turmeric, is widely known for its inflammation-reducing capability in the body.
Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for several heart diseases. By suppressing certain molecules involved in inflammation, curcumin could further reduce this risk.
Including turmeric in your daily meals could be a great way to reap these anti-inflammatory benefits.
Antioxidant boost
Antioxidant properties of turmeric
Another reason turmeric is deemed good for heart health is due to its antioxidant properties.
Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals which can cause oxidative stress and damage cells, including those in the cardiovascular system.
By reducing oxidative stress, turmeric may help protect the heart from potential damage over time.
Vascular health
Improving endothelial function
The endothelium is the thin membrane lining the inside of blood vessels and is key to vascular health.
Curcumin has been shown to improve endothelial function by enhancing nitric oxide availability, which helps regulate blood pressure and keep vessels flexible.
Better endothelial function can lead to improved circulation and lower risk of heart-related issues.
Cholesterol management
Supporting healthy cholesterol levels
Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is critical for preventing heart disease.
Some studies indicate curcumin can affect lipid profiles positively by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels.
Adding turmeric to your diet may help with better cholesterol management as a part of a healthy lifestyle.
Daily use tips
Practical ways to add turmeric daily
Incorporating turmeric into your daily routine can be as simple and effective as it gets without requiring drastic changes.
You can add it as a spice while cooking vegetables or mix it with warm milk or plant-based alternatives as a soothing drink before bedtime.
Alternatively, use it as an ingredient in smoothies or teas throughout the day.