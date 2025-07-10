5 times Saoirse Ronan was simply unforgettable on screen

Saoirse Ronan, an acclaimed actor, has given us some remarkable performances across various genres. The way she has transformed herself into different characters has won the heart of critics and earned her several award nominations. Here, we take a look at five iconic roles that mark her talent and versatility in Bollywood.

Breakthrough role 'Atonement' - A breakthrough performance In Atonement, Ronan starred as Briony Tallis, a young girl whose actions have far-reaching consequences. Her performance was widely lauded for its depth and maturity, earning her an Academy Award nomination at just 13 years of age. The film's success was a major milestone in Ronan's career, establishing her as a promising young talent in Hollywood.

Immigrant story 'Brooklyn' - Capturing immigrant experience In Brooklyn, Ronan played Eilis Lacey, an Irish immigrant finding her way through life in 1950s New York City. Her performance captured the emotional complexity of leaving home and carving one's identity in a new world. The role earned Ronan another Academy Award nomination, further establishing her as a leading actor capable of shouldering complex narratives.

Coming-of-age role 'Lady Bird' - Coming-of-age excellence Ronan starred as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson in the critically-acclaimed film Lady Bird. Her portrayal of a high school senior exploring independence struck a chord with the audiences and critics alike. The role exemplified Ronan's knack for bringing authenticity to the coming-of-age stories and earned her yet another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Classic adaptation 'Little Women' - Classic character reimagined In Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, Ronan took on the legendary role of Jo March. Her interpretation brought new life to this beloved character, emphasizing Jo's ambition and independence. The performance was celebrated for its modern take on classic literature, while staying true to the spirit of Louisa May Alcott's novel.