Viola Davis's legacy goes beyond the screen

Viola Davis has become a modern-day Hollywood cinema's tour de force, thanks to her commanding performances and fierce commitment to the craft. Beyond acting, the star's influence lies in her continuous fight for diversity and representation in the industry. Through her work, Davis has paved the way for several aspiring actors and filmmakers, breaking stereotypes and setting new ones. Here's looking at all the things Davis has done for Hollywood.

Drive 1 Breaking barriers with 'The Help' In The Help, Davis's gripping performance won her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. The movie brought to light racial issues in America in the '60s and focused on stories often ignored by mainstream cinema. Davis's portrayal of Aibileen Clark connected with audiences across the globe, proving her prowess in adding depth and authenticity to complex characters. This movie changed the game for how African American women were represented on screen.

Drive 2 Championing diversity on-screen Davis is a fierce champion of diversity in the entertainment industry. She constantly employs her platform to highlight issues of representation and inclusion in Hollywood films. By accepting roles that break the mold, she presses filmmakers to tell more diverse stories that mirror real-world experiences. Her work has inspired other actors and producers to keep inclusivity in mind while working on projects. This has opened doors for underrepresented groups.

Drive 3 Pioneering roles in television Apart from her film success, Davis has also made leaps on television with roles like Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder. The character redefined boundaries as one of the first leading roles to be played by an African American woman on a primetime television drama series. The show's success proved that diverse storytelling can get huge audiences while giving nuanced portrayals of complex characters.