From her breakout role in Stranger Things to becoming a producer and entrepreneur, Millie Bobby Brown is taking Hollywood by storm. From a young actor to a producer and entrepreneur, Millie's journey is a testament to her talent and ambition. With every project, she is expanding her influence in the entertainment industry, paving the way for young actors. Here's how Bobby Brown is leaving behind a legacy with her various ventures and roles.

Drive 1 Breakthrough with 'Stranger Things' Bobby Brown's portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things made her an overnight sensation. The show's success brought not just critical acclaim but also a slew of award nominations for Bobby Brown. Her performance was instrumental in making her a serious actor at such a young age. The series not only highlighted her acting chops but also paved the way for opportunities, making her place in Hollywood certain.

Drive 2 Expanding into production Apart from acting, Bobby Brown has also dipped her toes into production with the movie Enola Holmes. Not only did she star as the lead actor, but she also produced the film, showcasing her capability to juggle multiple roles seamlessly. This stride reveals her interest in storytelling behind the camera as much as in front of it. By producing, she is creating stories that speak to audiences globally.

Drive 3 Entrepreneurial ventures Bobby Brown's entrepreneurial spirit also shines through the launch of her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. Aimed at Gen Z consumers, the brand focuses on clean beauty products that are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The venture reinforces Bobby Brown's dedication toward promoting ethical practices in the beauty industry, while also connecting with fans on another level, beyond entertainment.